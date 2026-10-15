Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Report: 1 in 4 Israelis is consulting with AI on which party to vote for

Today, 9:44 pm
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A photo taken on September 1, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the ChatGPT application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
A photo taken on September 1, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the ChatGPT application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

One in four Israelis is using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini to decide on their vote in the October 27 election, according to a new report cited by Channel 12.

The study, by the Israel Internet Association, created different demographic profiles of Israeli voters, then asked the chatbots to recommend which parties would be best at addressing various issues, such as lowering the cost of living. Different chatbots gave completely different responses, according to Channel 12.

The chatbots’ divergent responses suggest that political operatives may be posting content online so that the chatbots find it and then pass on its information to voters, the network says.

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