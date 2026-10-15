Report: 1 in 4 Israelis is consulting with AI on which party to vote for

One in four Israelis is using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini to decide on their vote in the October 27 election, according to a new report cited by Channel 12.

The study, by the Israel Internet Association, created different demographic profiles of Israeli voters, then asked the chatbots to recommend which parties would be best at addressing various issues, such as lowering the cost of living. Different chatbots gave completely different responses, according to Channel 12.

The chatbots’ divergent responses suggest that political operatives may be posting content online so that the chatbots find it and then pass on its information to voters, the network says.