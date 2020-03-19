Report: Mossad brings in 100,000 coronavirus test kits

The Mossad intelligence service brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel from abroad last night, with plans to bring in millions more, Channel 12 news reports.

The Mossad was brought in to help locate and bring in the roughly four million test kits from several unidentified countries, which will make their way to Israel soon.

According to the TV report, the clandestine service is also helping the Health Ministry develop computer programs and smartphone applications to help it confront the pandemic.

These are the latest in a series of efforts by Israel’s security services to play a more active role in combating the pandemic.

Last night, the Defense Ministry also announced it would be taking over from the Health Ministry all efforts to purchase equipment to combat the coronavirus, following reports of shortages.