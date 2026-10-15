Reports: Settlers set fire to Palestinian car in southern West Bank; no injuries reported

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a Palestinian car parked near a house in the area of as-Samu, in the South Hebron Hills.

There are no reports of injuries.

????مستوطنون حرقوا مركبة المواطن محمود الدغامين واعتدوا على منزله في منطقة واد اجحيش ببلدة السموع جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/6sBgVXF3Wb — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 15, 2026