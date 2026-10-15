Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Reports: Settlers set fire to Palestinian car in southern West Bank; no injuries reported
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a Palestinian car parked near a house in the area of as-Samu, in the South Hebron Hills.
There are no reports of injuries.
????مستوطنون حرقوا مركبة المواطن محمود الدغامين واعتدوا على منزله في منطقة واد اجحيش ببلدة السموع جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/6sBgVXF3Wb
— شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 15, 2026
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