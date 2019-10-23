Rivlin tasks Gantz with forming next government

President Reuven Rivlin tasks Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz with forming a government on Wednesday evening, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier this week he was unable to do so.

Rivlin officially mandates Gantz with the task at a ceremony at his residence in Jerusalem.

Gantz will have 28 days to try, and if like Netanyahu he too fails, Rivlin can ask the Knesset to agree on a candidate for prime minister.

If that too does not produce a new government, Israel could face yet another election — a third within a year.