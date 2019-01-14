Rivlin visits kids from developing countries in Israel for life-saving surgery

Tehran is preparing to launch a satellite into orbit from its Imam Khomenei Spaceport in northern Iran, an Israeli satellite imagery firm says, citing photographic evidence of the area.

Israel and the United States, among others, are concerned that Iran’s space program could be used to further develop the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced earlier this month that Iran would be launching two satellites into space “using our domestically made rockets.”

According to the Israeli satellite imagery analysis firm ImageSat International, this appears to be imminent, as large numbers of personnel have arrived at the Khomenei Spaceport in recent days and the launch site has been prepared for use.

“ISI satellite imagery reveals that the launch preparation process is in its final stages,” the firm says.

Images provided by the company show trucks and private vehicles around the spaceport.

“It is our assessment that the missile that will carry the satellite is already in a construction site, and that checks are being performed on it and on the launcher,” ISI says.

— Judah Ari Gross