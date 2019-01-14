Croatia formally nixes F-16 purchase from Israel over US objection

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that talks are under way on Washington’s proposal to establish a “safe zone” in flashpoint border areas of northeastern Syria, where tensions are rising between Turkey and Kurdish militia.
“We want to make sure that the folks who fought with us to down the (Islamic State group) have security… and also that terrorists acting out of Syria aren’t able to attack Turkey,” Pompeo says.
“We want a secure border for all the parties,” he says in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the latest leg of a whirlwind Middle East tour.
Washington is holding talks with all relevant sides about such a “safe zone,” he adds.
His comments come a day after US President Donald Trump in a tweet pushed for the creation of a 20-mile (30-kilometer) “safe zone,” without saying who would create, enforce or pay for it.
— AFP
