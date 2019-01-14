Smotrich elected to lead Jewish Home sub-faction

The Jerusalem municipality is preparing for an approaching snow storm tomorrow, warning residents to take extra precautions against the inclement weather expected to lash the capital on Wednesday.

A statement from the city says it will operate 150 snow plows and tractors to clear and salt the roads, and “urged residents to “act responsibly and listen to instructions of the municipality and security officials.”

Israel has been battered by heavy winds and rains in recent days, causing extensive flooding in in both northern and southern Israel. On Wednesday evening, temperatures are forecasted to drop, bringing strong winds, hailstorms and snow in the north and center of the country.