Senior US official vows to counter Iran, Hezbollah on Lebanon visit
search
home page
Live Now

Croatia formally nixes F-16 purchase from Israel over US objection

The $500 million deal for 12 fighter jets was vetoed by State Department, which reportedly demanded the Israeli upgrades be rolled back

By Tamar Pileggi Today, 2:22 pm 0 Edit

Tamar Pileggi is a breaking news editor at The Times of Israel.

  • Israeli Air Force F-16I on the tarmac during the Blue Flag air exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on November 8, 2017. (Jack Guez/AFP)
    Israeli Air Force F-16I on the tarmac during the Blue Flag air exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on November 8, 2017. (Jack Guez/AFP)
  • Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz seen with Members of the Druze community and activists outside his home in Rosh HaAyin, during a protest against the 'Jewish Nation-State law', January 14, 2019. (Flash90)
    Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz seen with Members of the Druze community and activists outside his home in Rosh HaAyin, during a protest against the 'Jewish Nation-State law', January 14, 2019. (Flash90)
  • Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, right, meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Royal Court in Riyadh on January 14, 2019. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP)
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, right, meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Royal Court in Riyadh on January 14, 2019. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

4:29 pm

Senior US official vows to counter Iran, Hezbollah on Lebanon visit

A senior US official says the US will step up efforts to counter Iran’s “dangerous activities” around the region including the financing and activities of proxy organizations such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Referring to the Iran-backed group, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale also says it is “unacceptable” to have a militia outside the control of the state and unanswerable to the people of Lebanon, digging attack tunnels into Israel and threatening regional stability.

A former US ambassador to Lebanon, Hale makes the remarks after meetings with Lebanese officials.

He also reiterates that the US will be bringing American troops home from Syria but says America remains committed to ensure the Islamic State group remains unable to remerge.

— AP

4:10 pm

Polish mayor dies of stab wounds in hospital

Poland’s health minister says that Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz has died from stab wounds a day after being attacked onstage by an ex-convict at a charity event.

Lukasz Szumowski says that the doctors who were fighting to save Adamowicz’s life informed him the mayor had died.

Prosecutors say that the man accused of stabbing the mayor will be subjected to a psychiatric examination.

— AP

4:07 pm

2 arrested for trying to smuggle crystal meth into Israel in nativity set

Two men have arrested for allegedly ordering 2 kilos of methamphetamine through the mail, police say.

The suspects purchased the crystal meth from a drug dealer in Mexico, who shipped the drug to Israel concealed inside the figurines of a nativity set, according to a statement.

Police say customs agents who processed the package when it arrived at Ben Gurion airport last week reported it as suspicious and found the drugs.

An undercover police officer delivered the package to a 33-year-old man in Yavne. He and his 41-year-old accomplice were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

3:39 pm

Croatia officially nixes F-16 purchase from Israel after US objection

Croatia’s government formally cancels a $500 million deal to buy 12 used fighter jets from Israel after it collapsed over US objections.

State TV says the government made the decision at today’s session.

Israel and Croatia reached a tentative deal in March for the sale of the upgraded F-16 Barak fighter planes, pending US approval to allow the American-made technology to be purchased by a third party.

The deal ran into trouble after Washington said Israel needed to strip off upgrades that were added after Israel took delivery of the aircraft from the United States some 30 years ago.

The sophisticated electronics and radar systems were crucial in Croatia’s decision to buy the F-16s from Israel instead from the US or Greece, which also bid for the contract.

— AP

3:21 pm

Pompeo: US wants Syria ‘safe zone’ to protect Turkey, Kurds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that talks are under way on Washington’s proposal to establish a “safe zone” in flashpoint border areas of northeastern Syria, where tensions are rising between Turkey and Kurdish militia.

“We want to make sure that the folks who fought with us to down the (Islamic State group) have security… and also that terrorists acting out of Syria aren’t able to attack Turkey,” Pompeo says.

“We want a secure border for all the parties,” he says in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the latest leg of a whirlwind Middle East tour.

Washington is holding talks with all relevant sides about such a “safe zone,” he adds.

His comments come a day after US President Donald Trump in a tweet pushed for the creation of a 20-mile (30-kilometer) “safe zone,” without saying who would create, enforce or pay for it.

— AFP

3:03 pm

After nation-state criticism, Erdan says Gantz should ‘go back to shutting up’

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan lashes out at Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz after the ex-IDF chief vowed to Druze leaders that he would do everything in his power to “fix” the controversial nation-state law passed by the current Likud government.

Erdan calls Gantz’s remark “shameful,” and says the Likud party’s “covenant with our Druze brothers is eternal and unshakable.”

In a statement, Erdan blames Gantz for the death of Druze border guard Madhat Yusuf in 2000, who bled to death after being shot in clashes in the West Bank.

“When Palestinian terrorists shot border guard Madhat Yusuf, Benny Gantz was one of those commanders who turned his back on him, and did not do ‘everything in his power’ to save his life,” he says.

He says that perhaps Gantz should “just go back to shutting up.”

2:39 pm

Scuffles on Temple Mount after mosque guards refuse entry to Jewish policeman

Palestinian officials say scuffles have broken out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City after guards at the mosque refused to allow an Israeli policeman to enter for a routine security check because he was wearing a Jewish skullcap.

Firas Dibs, a spokesman for the Islamic authority that oversees the site, says scuffles erupted between dozens of worshipers and police after the guards closed the doors to the mosque and barricaded themselves inside. He says the director of the mosque was lightly wounded.

The Temple Mount — site of the Biblical Jewish temples, and which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock shrine — has often been the epicenter of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians as the holiest site in Judaism and third-holiest site in Islam.

Israeli police could not immediately be reached for comment.

— with AP

2:27 pm

Romania ruling party member quits over president Nazi gibe

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party says an adviser to a regional leader who published a manipulated image of the country’s president dressed in Nazi uniform has quit over the matter.

The party’s Vrancea county branch says Constantin Guguianu has resigned his post and from the party, days after he posted a fake photo on social media of President Klaus Iohannis wearing a Nazi helmet emblazoned with a swastika.

The party distanced itself from his action in a statement, saying it firmly condemned “this kind of behavior.”

The Elie Wiesel National Institute for Holocaust Study also criticized the smear, saying it could encourage similar “gaffes.” Guguianu later deleted the post.

In recent months, several senior Social Democrats including two ministers have made jibes about Iohannis, an ethnic German, linking him to the Nazis.

— AP

2:26 pm

Pompeo: Saudis committed to holding Khashoggi killers accountable

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince have reaffirmed their commitment to hold the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi accountable.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “both acknowledge that this accountability needs to take place,” Pompeo says in Riyadh following talks with the two men.

— AFP

2:23 pm

Israel Resilience says criticism of Gantz over nation-state remarks ‘hysterical’

The Israel Resilience party calls the criticism of Benny Gantz over his remarks on the controversial nation-state law “hysterical,” saying the Netanyahu government “shot our Druze brothers in the back – we will heal [the wound].”

Earlier, Gantz vowed to Druze leaders that he would do everything in his power to “fix” the legislation and said that Israel should work to strengthen bonds with the minority community.

The Likud party immediately attacked Gantz, saying his remarks put him in the same ideological basket as Hatnua chief Tzipi Livni and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid.

“When Ganz attacks the national law and Tzipi Livni congratulates him for it, everyone knows the obvious: Ganz is left, just like Lapid,” the party said in a statement.

Gantz is seen as one of the only possible threats to a Netanyahu victory in the April 9 elections.

read more:
comments
Live Now
4:29 pm

Senior US official vows to counter Iran, Hezbollah on Lebanon visit

A senior US official says the US will step up efforts to counter Iran’s “dangerous activities” around the region including the financing and activities of proxy organizations such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Referring to the Iran-backed group, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale also says it is “unacceptable” to have a militia outside the control of the state and unanswerable to the people of Lebanon, digging attack tunnels into Israel and threatening regional stability.

A former US ambassador to Lebanon, Hale makes the remarks after meetings with Lebanese officials.

He also reiterates that the US will be bringing American troops home from Syria but says America remains committed to ensure the Islamic State group remains unable to remerge.

— AP