Israel Resilience says criticism of Gantz over nation-state remarks ‘hysterical’

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan lashes out at Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz after the ex-IDF chief vowed to Druze leaders that he would do everything in his power to “fix” the controversial nation-state law passed by the current Likud government.

Erdan calls Gantz’s remark “shameful,” and says the Likud party’s “covenant with our Druze brothers is eternal and unshakable.”

In a statement, Erdan blames Gantz for the death of Druze border guard Madhat Yusuf in 2000, who bled to death after being shot in clashes in the West Bank.

“When Palestinian terrorists shot border guard Madhat Yusuf, Benny Gantz was one of those commanders who turned his back on him, and did not do ‘everything in his power’ to save his life,” he says.

He says that perhaps Gantz should “just go back to shutting up.”