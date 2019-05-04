Rocket sirens go off in Ofakim

Israeli medics treated 58 people throughout the course of the day in southern Israel, most of them for anxiety attacks triggered by incoming rockets and mortar shells from the Gaza Strip, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

Three people were directly injured by incoming projectiles. A woman in her 80s sustained serious wounds when a rocket hit next to the bus stop where she was standing in Kiryat Gat. A man in his 50s was moderately hurt by shrapnel in Ashkelon, with injuries to his arms and legs. A 45-year-old man in the Bedouin town of Lakia was lightly wounded by shrapnel to his leg.

Ten people were lightly injured as they fell running to bomb shelters.

The remaining 45 suffered panic attacks brought on by the rockets and mortar shells, MDA says.

