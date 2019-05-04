Rocket sirens sound near Sderot

A video posted online purports to show the aftermath of a rocket strike on an apartment building in Sderot.

שדרות….

פגיעה ישירה קרדיט צילומים חמ'ל הדרום pic.twitter.com/0PwcS0LFDP — דבורה ????⁦????????⁩???? (@devorah555) May 4, 2019

The veracity of the video cannot be immediately confirmed.

It is not clear if there are any injuries from the strike.

The city and surrounding area has been targeted by several rocket barrages in the last half hour.