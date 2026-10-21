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Saudi coalition says it intercepted 5 drones in eastern, Medina regions

By AFP Today, 12:59 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted five drones launched toward the kingdom, including in the Medina region, home to one of Islam’s holiest cities.

“Four drones launched towards the kingdom have been intercepted and destroyed,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X, adding in a second post that the interceptions took place in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern region as well as Medina.

Al-Malki, who did not specify who was behind the launches, later says another drone had been intercepted, also in the Eastern region.

The Houthis deny having targeted the kingdom, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying their forces had not carried out any “deep” operations in Saudi territory.

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