Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says 2 killed in helicopter crash, denies Houthi claim of downing aircraft

By Reuters Today, 7:27 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A reconnaissance AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki says in a statement.

The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement adds.

The southwestern area of Najran has been subject to attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in recent weeks as fighting between the coalition and the Yemen-based militant group escalated.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on X that the group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities targeting Houthi positions along the border.

Al-Maliki comments on Saree’s post with a photo of several Apaches lined up saying: “You claim to have shot it down, but it will enter the battlefield soon.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.