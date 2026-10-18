Saudi-led coalition says 2 killed in helicopter crash, denies Houthi claim of downing aircraft

A reconnaissance AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki says in a statement.

The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement adds.

The southwestern area of Najran has been subject to attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in recent weeks as fighting between the coalition and the Yemen-based militant group escalated.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on X that the group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities targeting Houthi positions along the border.

Al-Maliki comments on Saree’s post with a photo of several Apaches lined up saying: “You claim to have shot it down, but it will enter the battlefield soon.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.