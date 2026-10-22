Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026
Saudis intercept drones near Riyadh, Medina, as clashes with Houthis rage on
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Saudi-backed anti-Houthi coalition says it intercepted four drones near the capital, Riyadh, and Medina, the second-holiest city in Islam.
Saudi Arabia has this month come under near-daily attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis, including a strike on Riyadh’s international airport that was the kingdom’s deadliest in years, as the war with Yemen’s Houthi group escalates.
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