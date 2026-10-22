Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Saudis intercept drones near Riyadh, Medina, as clashes with Houthis rage on

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:47 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The Saudi-backed anti-Houthi coalition says it intercepted four drones near the capital, Riyadh, and Medina, the second-holiest city in Islam.

Saudi Arabia has this month come under near-daily attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis, including a strike on Riyadh’s international airport that was the kingdom’s deadliest in years, as the war with Yemen’s Houthi group escalates.

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