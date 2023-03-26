Several mayors announce hunger strike over judicial overhaul

The mayors of Kfar Saba and Herzliya, the heads of the Upper Galilee and Shaar Hanegev regional councils, and the head of the Zichron Yaakov local council, announce a hunger strike, Channel 12 news reports.

The report says the mayors and community leaders will strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The hunger strike comes at the same time that mass protests are sweeping the country tonight, as the government presses on with the judicial overhaul and following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.