Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Several mayors announce hunger strike over judicial overhaul

27 March 2023, 12:04 am Edit
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. (AP/Oren Ziv)
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. (AP/Oren Ziv)

The mayors of Kfar Saba and Herzliya, the heads of the Upper Galilee and Shaar Hanegev regional councils, and the head of the Zichron Yaakov local council, announce a hunger strike, Channel 12 news reports.

The report says the mayors and community leaders will strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The hunger strike comes at the same time that mass protests are sweeping the country tonight, as the government presses on with the judicial overhaul and following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.

