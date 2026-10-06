Shin Bet chief said to warn of ‘very worrying’ terror activity in unrecognized Negev Bedouin communities

Shin Bet chief David Zini told ministers during the cabinet meeting earlier today that his security service has seen “very worrying” indications of terror activities in unrecognized Bedouin communities in southern Israel’s Negev Desert.

Zini is quoted as saying by the Ynet news site that these communities “have worrying links to terror organizations like Hamas because they get married to women from Gaza and Judea and Samaria,” using the biblical names for the West Bank.