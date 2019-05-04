Sirens in Ashkelon, Eshkol areas; mortar damages home

The army is warning it will expand strikes in the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave continues.

IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says during retaliatory strikes, Israeli forces hit a tunnel dug by Islamic Jihad that crosses the border into Israel.

“In recent weeks [Islamic Jihad] has accelerated its digging in order to carry out an attack,” he says.

Manelis says Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza, is working in cooperation with Islamic Jihad and that the IDF is striking targets linked to both terror organizations

He adds that the army believes five to six members of the group have been killed since yesterday when the IDF struck a Hamas post on the border in response to a sniper attack on Israeli troops.