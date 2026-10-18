Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Son of WaPo journalist beaten by settlers: ‘We were told Bezos is shocked, will do everything to see justice served’

Today, 8:12 am
2 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine at Beilinson Hospital, in Petah Tikva, October 17, 2026. (Channel 12 news screenshot)
Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine at Beilinson Hospital, in Petah Tikva, October 17, 2026. (Channel 12 news screenshot)

The son of Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, who was beaten by settlers in West Bank, says he was told that the newspaper’s billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, has said he will take action to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We had an opportunity to show governance and to see justice served, but unfortunately they take it and as usual throw it in the trash,” Michael Milner tells the Kan public broadcaster, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast doubt about the attack.

“The Washington Post staff support my mother, we heard that Jeff Bezos wants to speak to her today, that he is shocked by what happened and promised he would do everything to see justice served in this case,” Milner says, highlighting the strong statements on the attack from the US government.

Levine underwent surgery on her finger, which was nearly detached from her hand in the brutal attack.

“My mother is in a hospital bed, unable to get out of bed. She broke four vertebrae in her back. She almost had a finger amputated. She is mentally shaken by what happened,” says Milner.

The assault occurred on Friday near the village of Abu Falah, north of Ramallah, where some 80 settlers, many of them masked and some of them carrying gas canisters, began throwing rocks and beating Palestinians and accompanying activists, as well as Levine.

“My mother has been taking pictures for over 40 years, mainly war zones, including Ukraine and Russia, and Afghanistan and Syria. She covered wars between Israel and Iran,” he says. “There were incidents where stones were thrown at her, she was also hit by a rubber bullet. But there was never an attack like this. I never saw her lynched. She was never robbed. This was an extraordinary event.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.