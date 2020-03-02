Special voting stations close for Israelis under quarantine

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day and other Monday events as they happen.
Joint US-Israeli military exercise scrapped due to coronavirus — CNN
An American military official tells CNN that the US military has cancelled a joint drill with the Israel Defense Forces, over concerns about the new coronavirus.
“In close coordination with the Israeli government and out of an abundance of caution in the face of the evolving situation with COVID-19, the decision has been made to cancel the exercise. We value our strong partnership with Israel and look forward to continuing training together in the future,” the official says.
According to the network, the “Eagle Genesis” exercise was set to include American troops stationed in Italy, where there has been a significant outbreak of the virus.
Pollster hints exit polls likely to surprise: ‘We haven’t seen figures like this for a long time’
The pollster for the Kan public broadcaster indicates Israelis are in for a surprise when exit polls are published at 10 p.m.
“[We’re] seeing changes, we haven’t seen figures like this for a long time,” Dudi Hassid is quoted as saying in a tweet from Kan reporter Michael Shemesh.
The comment comes after Channel 13’s pollster Camil Fuchs said he believes tonight’s exit polls “will be extremely interesting. We’re seeing things we hadn’t thought about.”
Elections committee orders Likud to take down doctored video of Gantz
The Central Elections Committee orders Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party to take down an altered video of Benny Gantz appearing to tell Israelis not to vote for his Blue and White party.
The doctored video no longer appears on Netanyahu’s social media accounts.
Bennett claims Likud to win 37 seats, Netanyahu ‘the next PM of Israel’
Yamina party chief Naftali Bennett claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud is currently set to win some 37 seats and that the premier and his right-wing allies will secure enough seats in the elections to form a government.
“According to the statistics that we have, Likud is very strong, around 37 seats,” Bennett says in a statement. “Netanyahu is the next prime minister of Israel.”
Bennett, who is defense minister, says therefore that right-wingers should vote for Yamina, suggesting that his claim about high levels of support for Likud is aimed at driving voters who are still deciding which of the two parties to back to vote for Yamina.
Former Labor leader: Blue and White in ‘real panic’
Former Labor party leader Shelly Yachimovich tells Channel 12 “there’s real panic” in the Blue and White party.
“It’s no accident Blue and White leaders are in Tel Aviv with megaphones, because the turnout in their heartland is weak,” she says.
“They may come to regret turning down President Rivlin’s suggestion of a power-sharing rotation with Netanyahu” made after the September race, she says.
Netanyahu issues ’emergency’ about purportedly low turnout in Likud strongholds
After projecting confidence about high levels of support for Likud, Prime Minister Netanyahu switches to warning about an “emergency” in areas where the party has traditionally done well in elections.
“Emergency report: Low voting levels in Judea and Samaria [West Ban], Eilat, Tiberia, Netivot, Migdal Haemek, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Ata,” Netanyahu writes on his Twitter account.
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s centrist rival, also looks to boost turnout in areas where his party has fared well, visiting Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv to implore Israelis to vote.
Special voting stations close for Israelis under quarantine
Voting ends at special polling stations set up for Israelis under home quarantine over concerns that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The voting stations had been set to close at 5 p.m., but the Central Elections Committee allowed them to remain open for another two hours, amid long lines to vote, apparently due to the need to maintain sterility.
Voter turnout at 56.3% as of 6 p.m.; 3,611 cast ballots at booths for quarantined voters
The Central Elections Committee says that as of 6 p.m., 56.3 percent of eligible Israeli voters have cast their ballots.
That is up from September, when 53.5% of voters had gone to the polls by 6 p.m., and April, when 52% had voted by that time.
Like earlier figures published by the committee, the figure marks the highest voting turnout as of this hour since the 1999 elections.
The committee also says that 3,611 people voted at the special polling stations for people under quarantine.
Jordanian PM says ties with Israel at a nadir, peace treaty ‘at risk’
Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz tells CNN that relations with Israel are at their lowest point since the peace treaty between the nations was signed in 1994, and warns the peace treaty itself could be at risk.
“Today we are at the lowest level in the relationship that has been since signing the peace treaty,” Razzaz says.
He speaks of Israeli “unilateral measures” and the climate created by the Trump administration’s peace plan.
“The peace treaty can go into a deep freeze mode and therefore it is definitely at risk,” he says.
Two more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing number of sick to 12
The Health Ministry says two more Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Italy.
The two returned to Israel last week. One is from Ramat Gan and the other from Ashdod.
The two bring the number of sick Israelis to 12.
Blue and White sources say Tel Aviv turnout much lower than rest of country
Blue and White sources tell The Times of Israel that voter turnout is “significantly lower” in Tel Aviv than across the rest of the country.
They say the party’s final push is now entirely focused on Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas, with all its MKs set to be campaigning across the central region until polls close at 10 p.m.
“It’s very, very close,” they claim.
–Raoul Wootliff
Top pollster hints exit poll looks to be quite different from pre-vote surveys
Channel 13’s veteran pollster Camil Fuchs says he believes Monday night’s exit poll “will be one of the most interesting we’ve ever had.”
He hints that the results could be quite different from those predicted by the polls before the election.
Speaking on the network as his team continues to interview people after their votes, Fuchs says: “It will be extremely interesting. We’re seeing things we hadn’t thought about.”
He notes that pollsters had not expected voter participation to go up in the third round of elections, as they so far have. “We thought people were apathetic, that people wouldn’t come out to vote.”
More from Blue and White on latest ‘urgent’ moves to shore up votes
Blue and White says that in response to “low voter turnout in key Blue and White locations,” party MKs have been instructed “to heighten their presence in all of the key locations and base pockets, and to stay in the field until polls close at 10 p.m.”
Party leader Benny Gantz and his no. 2 Yair Lapid will continue their push in Tel Aviv, while no. 3 and no. 4, respectively Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi, will focus on the Sharon region, including Herzliya, Ra’anana, Kfar Saba and Kiryat Ono.
Channel 12 analysts believe high turnout likely heralds Likud victory
Channel 12’s political analysts Amit Segal and Aviv Bushinsky say they believe these elections, unlike the past two, will prove decisive, and that Israel will not go to a fourth round of elections.
Both intimate that they think Likud, not Blue and White, will emerge stronger today. Segal, noting the high turnout, argues that Blue and White and the ultra-Orthodox parties reached their full potential in the past two elections and that the rise in voters this time thus likely mainly comes from Likud and Arab Israeli ranks — but particularly Likud.
Voter participation at 47% by 4 p.m., once again highest rate since 1999
Voter participation in the national elections stands at 47 percent as of 4 p.m., the Central Elections Committee says.
We are again at numbers not seen since 1999. The September election saw 44.3 % at 4 p.m., while April saw 42.8%.
Blue and White irate over doctored video of Gantz
Blue and White files a petition with the Central Elections Committee for the removal of a doctored video posted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page in which party Benny Gantz supposedly calls on Israelis not to vote for him.
In the petition, Blue and White argues that the video violates an Israeli election law barring the publication of misleading campaign materials.
“Don’t give up until the last moment. Don’t put [a voting slip for] Blue and White in the ballot box,” Gantz seems to say in the video shared by Netanyahu.
What he actually says is “If you don’t put Blue and White in the ballot box, we’ll get a fourth election” — with the last part cut off by the Likud video.
Blue and White chiefs in Tel Aviv to push for votes, claim support insufficient
The Blue and White party’s four top leaders — Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi — are in Tel Aviv in a push to get out the vote in the central city, citing insufficient support from voters, Channel 12 reports.
The network’s political reporter Daphna Liel says Blue and White officials warn of a surge of Likud voters that is not being met by enough counter-voting by their backers.
However the network also cautions that the statements may be part of the now routine so-called “gevalt” tactics intended to shore up votes by frightening voters.
3,260 people have now voted at polling booths for quarantined individuals
As of 4:30 p.m., 3,260 people under quarantine have voted in the special polling stations set up for them throughout the country.
Voting at polling stations for quarantined people extended till 7 p.m.
Voting at special polling stations for individuals under self-quarantine due to fears they were exposed to the coronavirus will be extended by two hours due to crowding and delays at the 16 locations throughout the country, the Central Elections Committee says.
The specially set up booths will now remain open until 7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. as originally planned.
Voting has been slow-going at the stations due to the lengthy safety procedures in place at the sites to ensure the ballots cast by the voters are sterile.
The CEC is also setting up two additional voting stations for this population, one in Tel Aviv and another in Kfar Saba.
— with Sue Surkes
Voters speak of weariness, waste of money as they vote for 3rd time
Several voters speak to the Ynet news site about their feelings about the election, Israel’s third in less than a year. The general attitude seems to be one of weary resignation.
“We need to do it, we need to get it over with,” says Itai Oren of Kibbutz Reshafim in northern Israel. “There’s a great weariness, great exasperation with the process, the style and attitude… Enough, finish it and start running this country.”
Kohavit Mor of Tel Aviv says: “It’s a waste of money. A crime. There’s no other word for it. I feel I’m a party to a crime. People are sick with cancer in hospitals… and billions are being spilt here.”
In Haifa, Adham Odeh says Arab voters will “vote the third time and the fourth time and the fifth. We’ll come and vote as much as we need to, and God willing tomorrow morning we’ll wake up with 16 seats [for the Joint List].”
Amid fair weather, 150,000 Israelis flock to parks on national day off
Some 150,000 Israelis and 10,000 tourists celebrate the national day off by flocking to national parks and nature reserves to spend election day marveling at wild flowers, blossoming almond trees and streams full of water.
Among the most popular locations were the Yarkon-Tel Afek National Park east of Tel Aviv with 5,600 visitors, the Banias in the Golan Heights with 4,200, the national parks in Caesarea and Ashkelon with 3,300 each, Beit Guvrin with 3,100, Masada in the Judean Desert with 3,000 and the Ayun stream in northern Israel with 2,400.
גם בשעת אחה"צ זו, טור ארוך של מכוניות מטיילים משתרך בצפון הגולן. pic.twitter.com/SRybXSjbSH
— Rubi Hammerschlag | רובי המרשלג (@rubih67) March 2, 2020
— Sue Surkes
Election Committee fines Shas for giving voters protective charms, blessings
The Central Elections Committee has fined the Shas party NIS 7,500 ($2,150) for distributing charms, blessings and booklets to voters at polling stations.
The ultra-Orthodox party is said to have promised voters that the trinkets would protect them from coronavirus infection.
Labor-Gesher-Meretz had appealed to the CEC to fine Shas, saying the practice constituted election bribery.
2,000 quarantined individuals cast ballots at special polling stations by 3 p.m.
As of 3:00 p.m. some 2,000 voters have cast ballots at special polling stations for those under home quarantine for fear of exposure to the coronavirus, out of some 5,600 eligible voters, Channel 12 reports.
Hundreds of people are said to be waiting in line at the 16 locations, apparently due to the slow voting process that involves the use of disinfectants and various safety procedures.
Russian FM meets Hamas leader Haniyeh in Moscow
A Hamas delegation is in Moscow, with the terror group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Hamas says the two sides are discussing intra-Palestinian reconciliation, the US peace plan, and bilateral relations.
Hamas claims the dialogue saw “a convergence of visions and positions regarding these three issues.”
#صور | إسماعيل هنية وأعضاء من المكتب السياسي لحماس يجتمعون مع وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف في موسكو لبحث "صفقة القرن" والمصالحة والعلاقات الثنائية. pic.twitter.com/fBaIqLvq1y
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) March 2, 2020
Syrian media: Israeli strike earlier destroyed car of militia loyal to regime
Syrian media reports that the car hit in an IDF strike near the border in the Golan Heights earlier belonged to a militia loyal to the Syrian regime.
It says the vehicle was completely destroyed and burned. It is not clear how many occupants were in it at the time.
Otzma Yehudit accuses Likud of sending fake texts claiming it has quit race
The far-right Otzma Yehudit party has submitted an urgent petition against the Likud party to the Central Elections Committee, accusing the prime minister’s party of sending millions of anonymous text messages to voters claiming his party had quit the race.
The messages are said to urge voters to vote for Likud instead.
Otzma Yehudit is not projected to win enough votes to enter the Knesset and right-wing leaders have urged voters not to cast ballots for it.
Update on the injured in bus accident in Ramat Gan
Three people were injured in the accident earlier when a bus hit a building in Ramat Gan.
A man, 35, was seriously hurt when he was trapped beneath the bus. A 25-year-old woman was moderately injured. The bus driver was lightly hurt.
All were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police investigators were at the scene to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Bennett on strike in Syria: We will cut off the hands of the enemy
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett comments on the strike in Syria.
“Even on election day our enemies try to harm us,” he says. “This day too, as on every day, we will cut off the hands of the enemy and not allow them to hinder our daily lives.”
Voter participation at noon is at 27.6%, highest since 1999
The Central Elections Committee says 27.6 percent of registered voters cast their ballots by noon.
That is the highest figure for this hour since 1999.
In April 24.8% had voted by 12 p.m., and in September 26.8%.
A handy chart of participation figures since 1973 can be found here, on the CEC website.
CEC director general Orly Adas says 6,453,255 Israelis have the right to vote, up around 1% since the last election (some 60,000 people).
IDF strikes car in Syria, says it responded to attempted sniping attack
The IDF says it carried out a strike in Syria near the border with Israel in the Quneitra region, citing an attempt to carry out a sniping attack.
“A short time ago an IDF force identified an attempt at a sniping attack in the northern Golan Heights,” the military says. “The force attacked the vehicle involved in the attempted attack.”
No immediate word on casualties in the strike.
Fears of trapped victims after bus hits building in Ramat Gan, wall collapses
A bus hits a building in Ramat Gan, causing part of a wall to collapse and reportedly trapping one or more people underneath.
Emergency teams are at the scene.
More as it comes.
Lapid asks little girl who she’ll vote for: ‘Bibi,’ she answers
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid gets an unwelcome surprise when he jocularly asks a young girl who she will be voting for in the election.
“For Bibi,” the girl says to laughter from those around the pair.
Lapid takes it in stride, though. “Oy, for Bibi!” he laments.
לפיד בקמפיין לביבי pic.twitter.com/GOEH5xUDQk
— בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) March 2, 2020
The video is now making the rounds on social media. Better luck next time.
Election Committee petitioned to stop Shas’s distribution of charms to voters
Labor-Gesher-Meretz petitions the Central Elections Committee to issue a temporary injunction against the Shas party for distributing charms and boxes of candles to voters at polling stations with the promise that they will protect the recipients from the coronavirus.
It asks that a significant fine be slapped on the party, given that it made similar (though virus-free) gestures during the last two elections and was given injunctions on both.
During April’s election, the ultra-Orthodox party also handed out boxes of candles adorned with a picture of the late Shas leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, as well as flyers promising that those who brought an additional voter to the polling booths would be honored with a letter in a Torah scroll to be deposited at the Western Wall.
— Sue Surkes
Member of council that advises Iran’s Khamenei dies of virus, 66 dead in country
A member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader has died after falling sick from the new coronavirus, state radio reports, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness that is affecting members of the Islamic Republic’s leadership.
Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi died at a north Tehran hospital of the virus, state radio says. He was 71. The council advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the top cleric and parliament.
Iran says there are 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
— AP
Election officials say polling inspectors up from 3,000 in September to 5,000
The Central Election Committee says the number of inspectors at polling stations has gone up from 3,000 in the September elections to 5,000 today.
Each inspector is responsible for two to four polling stations during the day, and will be assigned to one polling station during the evening, where he or she will film the entire proceedings. The CEC emphasizes that these inspectors are the only ones permitted to film in polling stations, and that anyone else doing so will be committing a criminal offense.
— Sue Surkes
Some 14.5% of voters cast votes by 10 a.m., in slight drop from September
The Central Elections Committee’s director general Orly Adas reports that 14.5 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots by 10 a.m. — half a percentage point down on that same time during the last election in September, but “much better than we expected.”
She says that several rumors stating that Itamar Ben Gvir’s extreme right-wing party, Otzma Yehudit, has pulled out of the election are untrue.
With Israel one of the only nations so far (following Iran and Slovakia) to hold elections during the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s specially adapted polling stations for citizens in quarantine are attracting international attention, according to Adas.
She says crowds are building up at these special polling stations, partly because it takes longer to process each voter, ensuring that sterile conditions are maintained.
Netanyahu says Israelis can go to the polls without fear of coronavirus
Voting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges the public to go to the polls, saying there is no fear of contracting coronavirus.
“I urge the citizens of Israel to go vote. This is a great democratic right and we should be proud of it,” Netanyahu says.
“We have done everything we can against the coronavirus. Everything is under control and we have taken every possible measure. Don’t believe fake news, you can vote with determination and confidence.”
Lapid: Today is a choice between unity and hate
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, voting in Tel Aviv, says: “I didn’t go to vote for a party today, I went to vote for what kind of country we will have here tomorrow.
“Will we have a country that’s good and fair and respectful and unifying or a country of division and hate?”
Election Committee shoots down limousine ride offer for Likud voters in Eilat
Some entrepreneurial Likud supporters in Eilat have been offering to pick up party voters in a limousine to take them to polling stations in the city “in style,” while providing them light refreshments on the way.
Yisrael Beytenu is having none of it, petitioning the Central Elections Committee against the ad.
The CEC rules that the offer constitutes election bribery and orders the two individuals behind the ad to take it down immediately. It accepts the Likud party’s stance that the offer was not connected to the party.
— with Sue Surkes
More from Rivlin on the futility of a third national vote
The president says Israelis “don’t deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us.”
He adds: “I ask you to go and vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard.”
Joint List’s Tibi: Today we’ll make history and win at least 15 seats
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi votes in his hometown Taibe alongside his mother, brother and two daughters.
“Today, we will make history. We are going to realize an unprecedented achievement — at least 15 seats,” he tells reporters before casting his ballot.
Though he is not the leader of the predominantly Arab list, Tibi has been demonized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the campaign as its face, with the slogan “It’s either Bibi or Tibi.”
Rivlin says he’s deeply ashamed to be voting a third time: ‘We don’t deserve this’
Voting in Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem neighborhood, President Reuven Rivlin is far from celebratory, saying he is ashamed to be voting for a third time in less than a year.
“This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don’t feel celebratory,” he states. “I only feel a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens.
“We simply don’t deserve this. We don’t deserve another horrible election campaign that descends into filth, like the one that ends today.”
Israelis under home quarantine for coronavirus cast votes at special locations
Voting begins at 16 special polling stations across the country for 5,630 Israelis under quarantine due to concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The temporary polling stations, made up of two small tents with an adjoining window, are staffed by Magen David Adom paramedics wearing protective gear. Voters are each given a pack with a mask and gloves which they must put on after applying anti-bacterial gel.
The votes, which are placed in a specially lined ballot box, will be sent to the Central Elections Committee after voting ends, where they will counted by staff also wearing protective gear.
At one of the special polling stations just outside the city of Modiin, some 30 people were lining up to vote, with the process for each voter taking around 5-10 minutes each.
“It feels hysterical. It feels over the top. But we will respect it,” says Yishai Akker from nearby the city of Givat Shmuel who returned last week from a family skiing trip to Italy. Asked if he was worried about contracting the virus from other voters, Akker, first in the queue, says, “That’s why we wanted to be first. So that we wouldn’t be in contact with others or materials touched by others.
“But,” he adds, “we didn’t want to give up on the right.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas activists offer voters charms against coronavirus at polling stations
Shas activists are distributing kameas, or charms, offering divine protection against the coronavirus at polling stations in Jerusalem.
At one station in the Talpiot neighborhood, a police officer tells voters that there is nothing illegal about this, since other parties are giving out fliers and this is no different.
On Army Radio on Sunday evening, Shas leader Aryeh Deri was asked about the legality of the kameas, and claimed that everything Shas was doing to encourage voters had been checked and approved by legal authorities.
Voting in his hometown, Gantz says hopes for ‘process of healing’ to begin
Voting in his hometown of Rosh Ha’ayin, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz says he hopes for a “process of healing” to begin following today’s national vote.
“The last few days we have all been exposed to lies, recordings and a system that tries to pit us against each other,” he says.
“Hopefully on this day we will begin the process of healing and begin living together with each other. I urge everyone to go vote. Do not be drawn after lies.”
— Raoul Wootliff
