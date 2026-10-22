State memorial service underway marking 31 years since Rabin assassination

The state memorial service marking 31 years since the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is underway at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl cemetery.

Prime Minister Benjamin does not join other top officials at the memorial. The last time he attended was in 2019.

Instead, the government is represented by Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel.

On November 4, 1995, gunman Yigal Amir assassinated Rabin as he left a peace rally in Tel Aviv, held at what was subsequently renamed Rabin Square.