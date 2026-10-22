Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

State memorial service underway marking 31 years since Rabin assassination

Today, 3:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The state memorial service marking 31 years since the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is underway at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl cemetery.

Prime Minister Benjamin does not join other top officials at the memorial. The last time he attended was in 2019.

Instead, the government is represented by Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel.

On November 4, 1995, gunman Yigal Amir assassinated Rabin as he left a peace rally in Tel Aviv, held at what was subsequently renamed Rabin Square.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.