Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Still no arrests over settler attacks on US journalist, European diplomats, Palestinians

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:55 pm
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Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)
Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)

Police have not announces any arrests some 48 hours after dozens of settlers attacked journalists and Palestinian olive pickers near the central West Bank’s Abu Falah on Friday.

Medics reported two people wounded in the attack, including 63-year-old Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine.

Nor have police announced any arrests over the attack on European diplomats in the central West Bank’s Taybeh yesterday.

Both attacks have been followed by increased international scrutiny of the daily violence in the West Bank, as well as criticism of English-language statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that claimed there was a lack of “compelling evidence” and cast doubts on the specifics of the assaults.

Both attacks have drawn increased international scrutiny of the daily attacks, and English-language statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that attempted to cast doubt on the identity of the attackers.

A police spokesperson does not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police have said investigations into both attacks are ongoing.

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