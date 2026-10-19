Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Suspected infiltration into West Bank settlement of Evyatar sets off siren; IDF investigating
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A siren warning of a suspected infiltration into the West Bank settlement of Evyatar sounded a short while ago.
The military says it is investigating the incident and is in contact with local authorities.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Palestinian official warns settler violence risks ‘explosion’ in West Bank, urges ‘peaceful confrontation’ in response
- Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Aramco site, airports and military targets
- Official: Up to 500 Moroccan troops train for Gaza force; Board of Peace seeks greater Israeli cooperation post elections
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