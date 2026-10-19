Suspects said detained for security offenses on Route 1 highway near Jerusalem

A number of suspects were detained by an elite counterterror force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem this evening, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Some reports say two suspects were nabbed, while others put that number at three. The reports say they were wanted for security offenses.

The arrest was carried out by the Tequila team, made up of commandos of the police’s elite Yamam unit and Shin Bet security agency. The force is normally dispatched to foil imminent terror attacks.

There is no immediate comment from the police or Shin Bet on the incident.

חדשות הסקופים

תיעוד חריג ודרמטי – צוות טקילה הוקפץ: חשודים בעבירות ביטחוניות נעצרו בכביש 1 pic.twitter.com/GTGxUEbLJS — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) October 19, 2026