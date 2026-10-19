Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Suspects said detained for security offenses on Route 1 highway near Jerusalem

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:14 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A number of suspects were detained by an elite counterterror force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem this evening, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Some reports say two suspects were nabbed, while others put that number at three. The reports say they were wanted for security offenses.

The arrest was carried out by the Tequila team, made up of commandos of the police’s elite Yamam unit and Shin Bet security agency. The force is normally dispatched to foil imminent terror attacks.

There is no immediate comment from the police or Shin Bet on the incident.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.