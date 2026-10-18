Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Syria, World Bank agree to set up fund for recovery and reconstruction
Syria and the World Bank have agreed to set up a multi-donor trust fund focused on recovery and reconstruction, they say in a joint statement, as Damascus aims to rebuild after a civil war that lasted more than decade.
The fund aims to provide concessional financing, investment guarantees, technical support, and capacity building.
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