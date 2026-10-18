Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Syria, World Bank agree to set up fund for recovery and reconstruction

By Reuters Today, 8:08 pm
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Syria and the World Bank have agreed to set up a multi-donor trust fund focused on recovery and reconstruction, they say in a joint statement, as Damascus aims to rebuild after a civil war that lasted more than decade.

The fund aims to provide concessional financing, investment guarantees, technical support, and capacity building.

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