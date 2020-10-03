The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Yesh Atid MK says he’ll convene Knesset committee on police conduct at Tel Aviv protests
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah says he’ll convene a meeting of the Knesset State Control Committee on the conduct of police this evening at anti-Netanyahu protests in Tel Aviv, tweeting it “crossed the reasonable boundary.”
His tweet comes as clashes are reported between police and demonstrators in the city, with a Haaretz reporter sharing video showing motorcycle cops throwing punches at protesters.
Tel Aviv mayor lightly hurt during protest in Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was lightly injured during anti-Netanyahu protests this evening in the coastal city.
The Tel Aviv Municipality says Huldei was hurt by a “cop’s blow,” according to the Ynet news site. A photo shows blood coming from a cut on his arm.
The mayor had visited the protest at Habima Square, where dozens of people were reportedly arrested during scuffles between demonstrators and police.
Dozens of anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv arrested, hundreds fined
Cops have fined hundreds of anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv this evening for alleged violations of new emergency regulations restricting demonstrations.
Police say before handing out the fines, they declare, “Good evening everyone. Maintain capsules, keep distance and wear masks. We’ll carry out enforcement.”
Meanwhile, dozens of protesters have reportedly been arrested during scuffles with police at the city’s Habima Square.
Along with the protest at Habima Square, large crowds of protesters are marching down Dizengoff Street.
Trump tweets he’s ‘feeling well,’ hails ‘AMAZING’ hospital staff
US President Donald Trump says he’s “feeling well” and has voiced his appreciation for the medical professionals treating him for COVID-19 at a military hospital.
Trump tweets, “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!”
He also says, “With their help, I am feeling well!”
It comes as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says Trump went through a “very concerning” period yesterday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.
Trump’s doctors painted a rosy picture of the president’s health in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. But the briefing raised more questions than it answered.
The White House says Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
— AP
Man detained for allegedly assaulting anti-Netanyahu protester in northern town
Police say they have detained a man for questioning in a suspected attack this evening on an anti-Netanyahu protester in the northern town of Pardes Hanna.
The suspect is a 25-year-old resident of Pardes Hanna, according to police.
Protesters reported that the demonstrator had his hand broken during the alleged assault.
Azerbaijan claims to capture village during fighting with Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Armenia and Azerbaijan say heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan’s president says his troops have taken a village.
The fighting that started September 27 is some of the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end in 1994 of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian says intensive fighting is “taking place along the entire front line” and that Armenian forces had shot down three planes.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denies any planes being shot down and says Armenian personnel had shelled civilian territory. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev says his country’s army ”raised the flag” in the village of Madagiz.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials have said more than 150 servicemen on their side have been killed so far. Azerbaijani authorities haven’t given details on their military casualties but said 19 civilians were killed and 55 more were wounded.
Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union’s collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people.
By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial areas outside the territory’s formal borders, including Madagiz, the village Azerbaijan claimed to have taken Saturday.
Several United Nations Security Council resolutions have called for withdrawal from those areas, which the Armenian forces have disregarded.
— AP
3 protesters arrested outside FM’s home for ‘violating public order and health restrictions’
Cops arrested three demonstrators for protesting next to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi’s home in Kfar Saba, police say in a statement.
Police allege the demonstrators were “violating public order and health restrictions,” without further specifying.
Police previously banned protesters from rallying next to Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn’s house in Hod HaSharon.
— Aaron Boxerman
Police surprised by number of anti-PM protests despite law limiting them — TV
Police were surprised by the number of anti-Netanyahu protests held across Israel this evening, according to Channel 12 news.
With thousands taking part in the protests despite a controversial new law limiting protests, the network’s police correspondent Moshe Nussbaum says the legislation “seems to be having the opposite effect.”
Under the new law, protesters are forbidden from demonstrating more than one kilometer from their homes and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Trump was given oxygen before he was hospitalized — source
A person familiar with Donald Trump’s medical condition says the US president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House yesterday before he was hospitalized.
The person isn’t authorized to speak publicly and speaks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The revelation follows a press conference by Trump’s doctors where they refused to confirm the president had been on oxygen following his COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday. The doctors would only say that Trump was not on oxygen at the hospital.
Doctors said Trump was doing well and his symptoms were subsiding. However, the person said the president’s condition had been “very concerning” but Trump has been improving since going to the hospital.
First Lady Melania Trump also has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home.
— AP
French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily released from Iranian prison, says lawyer
TEHRAN, Iran — French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been temporarily released from prison and is currently in Tehran with an electronic bracelet, her lawyer tells AFP.
Adelkhah “was released with an electronic bracelet. She is now with her family in Tehran,” attorney Saeed Dehghan says, adding that “we hope that this temporary release will become final.”
— AFP
IDF troops to stop assisting with lockdown enforcement after criticism
The military says it will be returning the soldiers it loaned to the Israel Police to assist in enforcing the national lockdown, following criticism that the troops were being used inefficiently and — in some cases — to break up political protests.
Instead, the police will be reinforced by border guards. The Israel Defense Forces will fill in for the Border Police in security missions in the West Bank.
— Judah Ari Gross
US Senate cancels work as lawmakers contract virus
Senate Republicans have canceled legislative work until October 19 as the coronavirus sweeps through their ranks and lawmakers increasingly call for comprehensive testing on Capitol Hill.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says in a statement that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are still on.
One by one, US President Donald Trump and a series of GOP lawmakers have fallen ill with the virus that has killed more than 208,000 Americans.
Over the last week, many of the politicians who tested positive attended events at which few people wore masks and mingled in the halls and tunnels of the Capitol complex.
Just since yesterday morning, Trump, Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced that they have tested positive.
The Senate was to reconvene this week ahead of its confirmation proceedings for Barrett. McConnell has said those hearings, scheduled to begin October 12, are “full steam ahead.”
— AP
150-200 anti-Netanyahu protesters rally outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem
Some 150-200 people are protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew media estimates.
The Prime Minister’s Residence has been the center of ongoing protests against Netanyahu over his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing 10,000 to 20,000 demonstrators each week. However, under new emergency regulations limiting demonstrations during the current coronavirus lockdown, the weekly rally at Netanyahu’s residence is now capped at 2,000 protesters, who must maintain socially distanced “pods” of 20 people.
Demonstrators are also barred from traveling more than one kilometer from their homes.
Police check addresses of Tel Aviv protesters to ensure they’re within 1 KM of their homes
Police are checking the addresses of protesters at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, as part of new emergency regulations barring Israelis from demonstrating over a kilometer from their homes.
Most of the protesters appear to maintain a distance from each other, though it isn’t clear they’re staying in “pods” of 20 people.
Meanwhile, a woman taking part in an anti-Netanyahu protest elsewhere in Tel Aviv was hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted.
46 coronavirus deaths, 5,063 new infections recorded in Israel over Shabbat
The Health Ministry reports 5,063 new coronavirus cases over Shabbat, raising the number of infections since the pandemic began to 263,983.
The ministry announces 46 more deaths, bringing the national toll to 1,679.
Of the 71,908 active cases, there are 839 people in serious condition, with 224 on ventilators. Another 317 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.
The Health Ministry says 59,731 tests were performed yesterday, 11.8 percent of which came back positive.
Apart from four countries with far smaller populations (Qatar, Bahrain, Aruba and French Guiana), Israel has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any country in the world, according to Worldometer data.
White House doctor says Trump doing ‘very well’ at hospital, doesn’t have a fever
BETHESDA, Maryland — US President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley says Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital this morning. Trump was admitted yesterday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
While Conley says the president is not currently on oxygen, he refuses to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He says that Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”
“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” says another doctor, Sean Dooley.
— AP
Egypt unearths 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids
CAIRO — Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minster says archaeologists have unearthed dozens of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.
Khalid el-Anany says at least 59 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, were found that had been buried in three wells more than 2,600 years ago.
“I consider this is the beginning of a big discovery,” el-Anany says, adding that there is an unknown number of coffins that have yet to be unearthed in the same area.
He speaks at a news conference at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara where the coffins were found. The sarcophagi have been displayed and one of them was opened before reporters to show the mummy inside. Several foreign diplomats attended the announcement ceremony.
The Saqqara plateau hosts at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920 BCE-2770 BCE) to the Coptic period (395-642).
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says initial studies show that the decorated coffins were made for priests, top officials and elites from the Pharaonic Late Period (664-525 BCE).
He says archaeologists also found a total of 28 statuettes of Ptah-Soker, the main god of the Saqqara necropolis, and a beautifully carved 35 cm tall bronze statuette of god Nefertum, inlaid with precious stones. The name of its owner, Priest Badi-Amun, is written on its base, he says.
— AP
Paris police launch probe into anti-Semitic graffiti at kosher restaurant
PARIS — An investigation has been opened after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in a kosher restaurant in the French capital, the Paris prosecutors’ office says.
A video posted on social media by the Union of Jewish Students of France shows the restaurant in the 19th district of Paris with anti-Semitic slogans and swastikas painted on the wall, broken windows and destroyed tables and chairs.
The probe was opened yesterday into “racist degradations,” the prosecutors say.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo condemns “with the utmost firmness this hateful act of anti-Semitic vandalism.” She expressed on Twitter her “full support” to the Jewish community. “We will not tolerate this,” she says.
Prime Minister Jean Castex also tweets his “solidarity with our Jewish compatriots,” saying he shares their “emotion and outrage.”
“The Republic will stand united against hatred and will fight against those who promote it,” he says.
French police registered 687 anti-Semitic acts last year, from vandalism to threats to physical attacks — a 27% rise from the year before. Reports of anti-Muslim and other racist acts also rose.
— AP
Weekly anti-Netanyahu rallies held across Israel after law limiting protests
Numerous anti-Netanyahu protests are held across Israel after the passage of legislation this week limiting demonstrations during the coronavirus lockdown.
The new emergency measures bar Israelis from traveling more than a kilometer from their homes to protest and require demonstrators to maintain socially distanced “capsules.” The approval of the restrictions effectively squelched the weekly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem over the premier’s indictment on graft charges and handling of the pandemic.
Along with smaller protests held throughout the country, a few hundred people rally at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square.
The Black Flags, one of the groups leading the protests against Netanyahu, accuses the government of obsessing over the demonstrations rather than focusing on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are silencing the public criticism… but we won’t give up our freedom to make our voices heard,” the group is quoted saying by the Walla news site.
