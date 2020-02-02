Top EU diplomat to visit Tehran amid nuclear tensions

Hundreds of Lebanese and Palestinians hold a protest near the US Embassy in Lebanon against a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags gather on a road leading to the embassy northeast of Beirut amid tight security by Lebanese troops and riot policemen.

“Death to America! Death to Israel! We will die and Palestine survive,” some of the demonstrators chant.

The US plan would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Around noon the protesters remove the barbed wire and reach a metal fence set up by security forces. Police use what appears to be pepper spray to hold back some of the demonstrators, with at least three protesters being carried away.

— AP