Trump: There are no negotiations with Iran, something will happen ‘fairly soon’

US President Donald Trump says there are no negotiations with Iran and that “something” will happen “very soon” in the conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“We are not negotiating with” Iran, Trump tells a reporter before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

“Something one way or another will happen, fairly soon,” he continues. “Most people seem to think it’s after the election.”

The comments come after The New York Times reported that the US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed military strikes on Iran following the American midterm elections on November 3.

President Trump tonight tells me the U.S. is not negotiating with Iran and something will happen “fairly soon.”@NewsNation pic.twitter.com/AYZGTlnpLy — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) October 22, 2026