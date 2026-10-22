Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Trump: There are no negotiations with Iran, something will happen ‘fairly soon’

Today, 8:12 am
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US President Donald Trump says there are no negotiations with Iran and that “something” will happen “very soon” in the conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“We are not negotiating with” Iran, Trump tells a reporter before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

“Something one way or another will happen, fairly soon,” he continues. “Most people seem to think it’s after the election.”

The comments come after The New York Times reported that the US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed military strikes on Iran following the American midterm elections on November 3.

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