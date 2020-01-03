UK ups security in Mideast bases, urges calm after Soleimani’s killing

Britain has increased security throughout its bases in the Middle East due to the US airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reports.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab called for calm, saying London has “always recognized the aggressive threat” posed by Soleimani and his Quds Force, and adding: “Following his death, we urge all parties to deescalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

