Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

US said readying to evacuate some personnel from Gulf embassies over potential resumption of hostilities

By Reuters Today, 10:17 pm
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The US State Department is preparing to order the departure of some personnel and family members from US embassies across the Gulf region, three US officials say.

The move is due to a possible resumption of hostilities, particularly with the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, two of the US officials say.

Two of the US officials say the ordered departures will potentially involve the evacuation of all personnel and their families from the US Mission to Saudi Arabia.

The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert today about possible further attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, after recent deadly strikes, including on Riyadh’s airport.

 

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