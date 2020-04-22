US state of Missouri suing China over virus

The US state of Missouri is suing China’s leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing over the “absurd” claim.

Missouri is seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by US President Donald Trump to focus on Beijing’s role as he faces criticism over his own handling of the crisis.

Missouri — led by Trump’s Republican Party — files a lawsuit in a federal court seeking an unspecified amount in damages and an injunction on continuing actions by China that are alleged to include hoarding of protective equipment.

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says.

“They must be held accountable for their actions,” he says.

The lawsuit’s chances of success are far from certain as US law, under the principle of sovereign immunity, generally forbids court action against foreign governments. Missouri addresses the issue by suing the ruling Communist Party, arguing that it is not formally an organ of the Chinese state.

— AFP