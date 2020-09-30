Virus czar seeks massive fines for rule-breakers: Up to $14,500

The government’s coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, is urging the government to massively increase fines for violations of virus rules.

According to a framework he is presenting to the coronavirus cabinet today, he is calling for doubling the shekel amount of certain fines, and multiplying by a factor of 10 fines given to organizers of large public gatherings.

The new proposed fines:

Opening businesses and public spaces against the restrictions: from NIS 5,000 ($1,455) to NIS 10,000 ($2,900).

Violating a self-isolation order: from NIS 5,000 to NIS 10,000.

Failure to wear a mask in public: From NIS 500 ($145) to NIS 1,000 ($290).

And the big jumps:

Opening an educational institution ordered shut: from NIS 5,000 today to NIS 50,000 ($14,550).

Holding large public gatherings such as parties or conferences: from NIS 5,000 to NIS 50,000.