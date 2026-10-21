‘We are ready to eradicate your evil from the region,’ writes senior Iranian official in Hebrew post

A senior Iranian official threatens Israel with destruction if it makes the wrong move, regardless of who wins in next week’s election.

“Whatever the results of your election may be, we have no doubt about your hostility,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran’s parliament, posts in Hebrew on X.

“We are ready to eradicate your evil from the region forever in response to the smallest operational misstep,” he continues.

Yesterday, he said that Israel’s fate was “total defeat by the will of the brave Iranian nation and the resistance front.”

The comments come amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been planning a new Israeli strike on Iran, but US President Donald Trump quashed that idea until after the US midterms.