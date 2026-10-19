‘We have a job to finish’: Netanyahu invokes Iran in call with Trump after endorsement; US president says PM treated ‘unfairly’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump over the phone for his endorsement ahead of Israel’s October 27 election, stressing that the two leaders have unfinished business in Iran and on the Abraham Accords.

“I’m so grateful for this incredible endorsement,” Netanyahu tells Trump in a video posted on his X account, calling the president “an incredible leader of the free world and America, by far the greatest friend Israel has ever had and will have in the White House.”

בשיחה עם ידידי הנשיא טראמפ לאחר שהודיע על תמיכתו בי בבחירות. יחד אנחנו הולכים להסיר את האיום האיראני לתמיד! צאו להצביע מחל! pic.twitter.com/GuPEAPn0Tc — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 19, 2026

“Donald, we have a job to finish [in Iran]…and we’ll finish it together. We’ll finish it, and no one else will do it,” Netanyahu says, apparently speaking from the air force base he visited earlier today.

Trump responds that he wrote the endorsement himself, without outside input, telling Netanyahu: “You’re a warrior. You’ve been treated unfairly by your country and probably some others also… But you’re a great warrior, and we will prove that.”

“I think you’re terrific. I was always going to do [the endorsement]. I think you’re going to have a tremendous victory, actually,” Trump says. “You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi.”

Netanyahu adds that the two also have work to complete on expanding the Abraham Accords peace agreements, while declining to name any countries publicly.