Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

White House says ‘we welcome’ pause on judicial overhaul

By ToI Staff and AFP 27 March 2023, 9:44 pm Edit

The White House welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to pause controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary

“We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says. “A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for….”

“Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” she says.

