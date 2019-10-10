Yom Kippur shooting video stays online despite crackdown

Video of the deadly shooting in Germany was easily accessible on 4chan, BitChute and other sites, attracting tens of thousands of views, despite efforts by tech companies to curb the spread of violent content.

Roughly 24 hours after the attack, video and links to an anti-Semitic “manifesto” published a week earlier by the gunman were also still available online using a simple keyword search on popular anonymous online forum 4chan.

Yesterday’s assault in city of Halle, which left two people dead, took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman streaming the attack live online.

The assailant’s 35-minute video was originally livestreamed on Twitch, an Amazon-owned, gaming-focused streaming platform.

Twitch says it was viewed live by just five users and a recording was seen by 2,200 people before it was flagged and removed.

But as of this afternoon, the full video was still available on multiple sites promoting violent and sexual content, including BitChute and 4chan.

