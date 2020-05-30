Man drowns while swimming at Golan Heights stream

A man from East Jerusalem drowned Saturday while swimming at a stream in the Golan Heights.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said rescue workers pulled the 23-year-old from a natural pool at Nahal Zavitan with no signs of life.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A paramedic said due to the difficult terrain, he had to use a special 4X4 ambulance to bring the rescue divers to the stream.

According to the Ynet news website, the man came to the stream with three friends and disappeared after jumping into the water at one point.

The man’s friends contacted police, but his body was not found until some 40 to 50 minutes later.