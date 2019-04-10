Man lightly hurt as hammerhead is hurled through his windshield in West Bank

A 45-year-old Israeli driver was lightly injured Wednesday when a metal hammerhead smashed the windshield of his car near the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, the IDF said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and soldiers combed the area for suspects, the military said in a statement.

The hammer is suspected of being thrown from a nearby Palestinian school, the Walla news site reported. The metal head of the hammer shattered the windshield and landed inside the car.

Israel’s Shin Bet security service reported 89 attacks in February by Palestinians in the West Bank, down from 116 in January. Those attacks included 80 firebombs, 11 pipe bombs, one stabbing, two grenade attacks and one attack using a gas tank IED.

However, the security agency does not report on rock attacks against Israeli drivers and those attacks are not included in the monthly totals.

In February the Shin Bet announced the arrest of three Palestinians suspected of involvement in a stone-throwing incident in which a 9-month-old Israeli baby was injured.

Rock throwing by Palestinians and sporadic retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers have been ongoing for decades.