Three Palestinians nabbed for stone-throwing that wounded baby

Three Palestinians suspected of involvement in a stone-throwing incident that led to the injury of a 9-month-old baby have been detained by Israeli security forces, the Shin Bet security service revealed Thursday.

The suspects, two of whom are minors around the age of 17, were nabbed last month in the village of Sa’ir near Hebron, in a joint operation of the Shin Bet and IDF.

“During their Shin Bet interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects had taken part in the stone-throwing that led to the infant being wounded,” the security service said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The December 18 incident took place on the West Bank’s main north-south artery, Route 60, between the settlements of Kiryat Arba and Karmei Tzur. An Israeli mother and father were traveling with their young child, when rocks shattered their windshield glass. The infant was transferred to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center with light injuries.

The Shin Bet described the attack as “massive.”

Seven vehicles were damaged as a result of the stone-throwing, but only the baby required medical treatment.

The Shin Bet said its investigation findings were transferred to the Military Advocate General and that an indictment against the suspects would be submitted in the coming days.

Israeli authorities in recent years have stepped up attempts to stymie stone-throwing incidents in the West Bank, including ratcheting up penalties against perpetrators.

Late last month, a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli military forces near Ramallah, when hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles, the army said at the time.

According to the military, the teen, along with two others, had been throwing rocks at Israeli cars near Route 60. Troops fired at the three, hitting two of them.

Soldiers administered medical assistance to the wounded, but the 16-year-old died of his injuries.