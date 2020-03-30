Man’s burnt body found on outskirts of Ramle
Police investigators trying to determine if incident was suicide or murder
A man’s charred body was found on a dirt road in the city of Ramle, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred near Moshe Dayan Street on the outskirts of the central Israel city.
Paramedics alerted to the scene pronounced him dead, and police investigators arrived to determine the circumstances.
The initial assessment was that the incident was suicide, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility that it was murder.
read more:
comments