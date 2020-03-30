Man’s burnt body found on outskirts of Ramle

A man’s charred body was found on a dirt road in the city of Ramle, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Moshe Dayan Street on the outskirts of the central Israel city.

Paramedics alerted to the scene pronounced him dead, and police investigators arrived to determine the circumstances.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The initial assessment was that the incident was suicide, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility that it was murder.