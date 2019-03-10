Abbas expected to announce longtime adviser Mohammad Shtayyeh as new premier

Authorities say the body of an American tourist was discovered this morning in a ravine near a popular hiking trail in the Eilat Mountains in southern Israel.

Police began searching for the hiker last night when the 20-year-old man failed to return from his hike to Mount Shlomo. His body was airlifted from the ravine by the IDF’s search and rescue unit after a several hour operation.

טרגדיה בנגב: גופתו של תייר אמריקני כבן 20 אותרה בהרי אילת • @bokeralmog עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/Cm9zSrSNVp pic.twitter.com/WLleVEOQcE — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 10, 2019

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, although no foul play is suspected. The initial indication is that the man slipped and fell down a steep rock face while walking the trail.

The IDF’s unit 669 helped police recover the body from the ravine.

Police say that the man’s family has been informed.