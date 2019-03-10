Ethiopia declares Monday a day of mourning

Israel’s Ambassador to South, Sudan Hanan Godar, says he was on board the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed this morning within the past week, and the jetliner had experienced engine trouble.

Godar tells Israeli media outlets that he traveled on the same aircraft overnight Thursday-Friday, on a route from Addis Ababa to Tel Aviv, and that flight was grounded for several hours due to engine trouble.

The pilot informed them of a problem with one of engines, telling them: “We’ll start one engine to see if it gets going, and if it does, we’ll start the other engines.”

The jetliner carrying 157 people crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital Sunday, killing everyone aboard and carving a crater into the ground, authorities said. At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including two Israelis.