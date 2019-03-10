The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
American hiker killed after falling into ravine in Eilat Mountains
Authorities say the body of an American tourist was discovered this morning in a ravine near a popular hiking trail in the Eilat Mountains in southern Israel.
Police began searching for the hiker last night when the 20-year-old man failed to return from his hike to Mount Shlomo. His body was airlifted from the ravine by the IDF’s search and rescue unit after a several hour operation.
טרגדיה בנגב: גופתו של תייר אמריקני כבן 20 אותרה בהרי אילת • @bokeralmog עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/Cm9zSrSNVp pic.twitter.com/WLleVEOQcE
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 10, 2019
Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, although no foul play is suspected. The initial indication is that the man slipped and fell down a steep rock face while walking the trail.
The IDF’s unit 669 helped police recover the body from the ravine.
Police say that the man’s family has been informed.
Egypt appoints military officer as transportation minister after deadly train crash
Egypt’s president is appointing a military officer to lead the country’s transportation ministry, less than two weeks after its minister resigned over a deadly February train crash in Cairo that killed 25 people.
The general turned president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, says that Maj. Gen. Kamal el-Waziri, who heads the military’s engineering authority, is awaiting approval from parliament to replace Hisham Arafat as transportation minister.
Eleven people have been arrested over the deadly accident which was triggered by a brawl between two drivers.
Egypt’s rundown railway system is badly in need of overhaul after a series of deadly crashes in recent years. It has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Most recent publicized official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.
— AP
Ethiopian Airlines: ‘No survivors’ from crashed plane with 157 aboard
There were no survivors among the 149 passengers and eight crew on board a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines said Sunday.
“The group CEO who is at the accident scene right now regrets to confirm that there are no survivors,” the company said in a statement confirming the death toll.
— AFP
Abbas expected to announce longtime adviser Mohammad Shtayyeh as new PM
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has chosen longtime adviser Mohammad Shtayyeh as his new prime minister, officials say, a step that further deepens the rift with the rival Hamas group.
Abbas is expected to announce the appointment later today, the officials say, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.
Shtayyeh, a British-educated economist, is a top official in Abbas’s Fatah movement. He is a former peace negotiator and strong proponent of a two-state solution with Israel. He also is a strong critic of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip from Fatah forces in 2007.
The Hamas takeover has left the Palestinians torn between rival governments in Gaza and the West Bank, where Abbas’s Palestinian Authority administers autonomous areas. Repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed.
Shtayyeh will succeed Rami Hamdallah, who had overseen a unity government formed nearly five years ago with the goal of reaching a conciliation deal with Hamas.
— AP
