Netanyahu confirms Israelis killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms the deaths of two Israeli citizens on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed earlier today and extends his condolences to the victims’ families.

“Unfortunately, our ambassador in Ethiopia informs us that two Israelis were killed in the plane crash. Our hearts are with the families,” Netanyahu says in a video posted from outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu says he arrived at the ministry headquarters, which had opened an emergency situation room earlier today, to get a firsthand impression of the situation.

— Raphael Ahren