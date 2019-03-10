Netanyahu warns Hamas of ‘large-scale’ Gaza operation if unrest continues

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu confirms Israelis killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms the deaths of two Israeli citizens on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed earlier today and extends his condolences to the victims’ families.
“Unfortunately, our ambassador in Ethiopia informs us that two Israelis were killed in the plane crash. Our hearts are with the families,” Netanyahu says in a video posted from outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
Netanyahu says he arrived at the ministry headquarters, which had opened an emergency situation room earlier today, to get a firsthand impression of the situation.
— Raphael Ahren
Zandberg conveys ‘message of peace’ to Abbas during Ramallah talks
Leader of the Meretz opposition party Tamar Zandberg conveyed a message of peace to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during talks in Ramallah earlier today.
“Our message is a message of peace, which seems to have disappeared from this current election campaign,” she reportedly tells Abbas during their meeting at the PA headquarters. “The parties that vying for power either talk about [peace] in vague terms or not at all.”
According to the Ynet news site, Zandberg says that Abbas underscored his commitment to security and to the Israeli-Palestinian security cooperation at the recent meeting of Arab League member states.
“He said this was in both sides’ mutual interest, and must be the top priority of the next government,” Zandberg says.
In response, Abbas welcomed the visiting Israeli delegation, saying his government would extend a hand to any Israeli government that would negotiate a peace agreement based on the 1967 lines.
Two unarmed Palestinians nabbed crossing from Gaza into Israel
Israeli troops arrest two unarmed Palestinian men who crossed into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, the army says.
The suspects were picked up shortly after they breached the security fence. They were not found to be in possession of weapons, the military says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu warns Hamas of ‘large-scale’ Gaza operation if unrest continues
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Hamas that Israel will not hesitate to launch a “large-scale operation” in Gaza, as daily exchanges with terrorist groups in Palestinian territory are threatening a wider escalation.
Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu notes that while “rogue factions” were behind the recent Gaza “provocations,” it “did not exempt Hamas,” the enclave’s Islamist rulers, from responsibility.
“I’ve heard people in Gaza saying that since we’re in an election campaign, a large-scale operation is out of the question,” he says, referring to April 9 Israeli polls.
“I’d suggest to Hamas — don’t count on it. We’ll do whatever is necessary to return peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south.”
— with AFP
2 Israelis on board crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane
Ethiopian Airlines says that two Israelis were among the 149 passengers and eight crew on board a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa earlier today.
A statement from the airline say passengers on board included foreign nationals from over 20 countries. Authorities earlier said 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians were killed. Now they add 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia.
BREAKING First picture released from Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash site – no survivors – 149 passengers and eight crew on board https://t.co/tPbTTp2UBA pic.twitter.com/R9HwBj52Wd
— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 10, 2019
It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport en route to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.
— with AP
American hiker killed after falling into ravine in Eilat Mountains
Authorities say the body of an American tourist was discovered this morning in a ravine near a popular hiking trail in the Eilat Mountains in southern Israel.
Police began searching for the hiker last night when the 20-year-old man failed to return from his hike to Mount Shlomo. His body was airlifted from the ravine by the IDF’s search and rescue unit after a several hour operation.
טרגדיה בנגב: גופתו של תייר אמריקני כבן 20 אותרה בהרי אילת • @bokeralmog עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/Cm9zSrSNVp pic.twitter.com/WLleVEOQcE
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 10, 2019
Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, although no foul play is suspected. The initial indication is that the man slipped and fell down a steep rock face while walking the trail.
The IDF’s unit 669 helped police recover the body from the ravine.
Police say that the man’s family has been informed.
Egypt appoints military officer as transportation minister after deadly train crash
Egypt’s president is appointing a military officer to lead the country’s transportation ministry, less than two weeks after its minister resigned over a deadly February train crash in Cairo that killed 25 people.
The general turned president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, says that Maj. Gen. Kamal el-Waziri, who heads the military’s engineering authority, is awaiting approval from parliament to replace Hisham Arafat as transportation minister.
Eleven people have been arrested over the deadly accident which was triggered by a brawl between two drivers.
Egypt’s rundown railway system is badly in need of overhaul after a series of deadly crashes in recent years. It has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Most recent publicized official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.
— AP
Ethiopian Airlines: ‘No survivors’ from crashed plane with 157 aboard
There were no survivors among the 149 passengers and eight crew on board a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines said Sunday.
“The group CEO who is at the accident scene right now regrets to confirm that there are no survivors,” the company said in a statement confirming the death toll.
— AFP
Abbas expected to announce longtime adviser Mohammad Shtayyeh as new PM
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has chosen longtime adviser Mohammad Shtayyeh as his new prime minister, officials say, a step that further deepens the rift with the rival Hamas group.
Abbas is expected to announce the appointment later today, the officials say, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.
Shtayyeh, a British-educated economist, is a top official in Abbas’s Fatah movement. He is a former peace negotiator and strong proponent of a two-state solution with Israel. He also is a strong critic of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip from Fatah forces in 2007.
The Hamas takeover has left the Palestinians torn between rival governments in Gaza and the West Bank, where Abbas’s Palestinian Authority administers autonomous areas. Repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed.
Shtayyeh will succeed Rami Hamdallah, who had overseen a unity government formed nearly five years ago with the goal of reaching a conciliation deal with Hamas.
— AP
