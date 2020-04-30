Mentally ill man shot dead by police after apparent stabbing attempt

Shirel Habura, a 30-year-old mentally ill man, was shot dead by a police officer after attempting to stab the policeman Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident, which took place in the central Israeli city of Rosh Ha’ayin, was not terror related.

The officer had been responding to reports of a violent incident in the city when the attack occurred, police said in a statement.

Habura’s father told the Ynet news site that police had been called to the area after his son threatened to hurt animals. When police showed up, Habura initially left the scene, but when he saw an officer arguing with his sister he lunged at him with a knife, the father said.

Habura’s father accused the officer of emptying his whole magazine into his son, rather than just disabling him with a shot to the leg.

Graphic video footage of part of the incident shows the officer getting up from the ground after an apparent tussle with Habura and then shooting several bullets at him before reloading his gun. A family member then rushes in front of the officer to apparently prevent further shots being fired.

Habura suffered “very serious” wounds, police said in an initial statement before announcing his death.

Habura, who turned 30 on Thursday, had suffered from mental illness and his family had appealed in recent days for help from police, but were told nothing could be done if he was not committing a crime, Ynet reported.

His mother told the news site that she had been given the runaround by various welfare services while seeking help for her son. “Nobody cares,” she said.

There was no immediate response from police or welfare authorities.