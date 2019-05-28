Mexican youth agency apologizes for Joseph Goebbels information tweet

RIO DE JANEIRO — Mexico City’s youth department has removed a tweet with an infographic on the Nazis’ infamous propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

The Mexico City Youth Institute, or Injuve, also apologized after deleting the post about the birth of Goebbels, which featured the text in Spanish “el padre da la propaganda,” or “the father of propaganda,” and the hashtags #Nazi and #Hitler.

“Injuve reiterates its commitment to tolerance, respect for all people, peoples, and diversity. The intention of our posts only seeks to generate historical memory, without exalting or claiming any kind of ideology,” the agency wrote in a new tweet on Sunday.

There was speculation that the agency’s social media specialist would be fired.

The Mexico Jewish community’s central committee reacted Monday in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that an institute in Mexico City makes this type of advertisement of the most racist, anti-Semitic and bloodthirsty political party in the history of the 20th century,” the statement said.

Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Jonathan Peled, held a meeting with the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who is Jewish.