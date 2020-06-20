Missing soldier found dead outside base in southern Israel

A soldier missing for the past two days was found dead outside his base in southern Israel on Saturday, the military said.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Adiel Fishler who served in the military’s Shizafon Base.

His body was found by soldiers from his unit, the 460th Armored Brigade. There were no immediate indications of foul play.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel Defense Forces said the Military Police had launched an investigation into the soldier’s death.

Fishler, 21, was reported missing on Thursday night.

“Over the past two days, IDF troops — including commanders and soldiers of the 460th Armored Brigade, as well as hundreds of soldiers from different field units — along with Military Police, the Manpower Directorate’s Missing Person Division and the Air Force worked together with the Israel Police to find the soldier,” the military said.

Fishler, who is from Jerusalem, was last seen exiting the Shizafon base around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, wearing an army work uniform and armed with an M-16 rifle.

A few hours after he left base, his absence was noted, and searches started Friday morning.