Moroccans protest ‘Arab normalization’ with Israel

RABAT, Morocco — Hundreds of Moroccans demonstrated Friday against the “Arab normalization” of ties with Israel, following US-backed agreements signed on Tuesday between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Demonstrators in Morrocco’s capital Rabat waved Palestinian flags, criticizing Bahrain and the UAE as “treacherous countries.”

“We demand the criminalization of any normalization” with Israel, demonstrators shouted.

“We are here to remind people that the Palestinian cause is also ours,” said Taib Madmad, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights.

Morocco does not have formal relations with Israel, but has unofficial links, including ties due to Jewish communities of Moroccan origin.

A Moroccan official told AFP reports that Morocco could normalize ties with Israel were “completely unfounded.”

Numerous Arab states have been named as potential candidates to follow the UAE and Bahrain in agreeing to establish ties with Israel, including Morocco, Sudan and Oman.

Before Bahrain and the UAE, the only Arab nations to establish relations with Israel have been Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.