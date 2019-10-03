National Library offers visitors a whale of a time
Drop in for a soulful piyyut festival and the chance to sit inside an artist’s rendition of a leviathan
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
Israel’s National Library is offering some soulful sounds over the next couple days with the three-day Piyyut Festival, which began Wednesday and continues through Friday.
The festival, which is held every year between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, features an all-nighter on Thursday, starting with an 8 p.m. performance by Eviatar Banai, and continuing with other musicians and poets.
While at the library, visitors can stop in at the new exhibit “In the Library’s Belly,” a whale installation by Hadassa Goldvicht. It is a fairly life-sized living space created by the artist in 2012 for her spouse and two daughters.
The whale alludes to the prophet Jonah’s three-day stay inside a fish, a story read in synagogues during late-afternoon services on Yom Kippur.
