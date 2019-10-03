National Library offers visitors a whale of a time

Israel’s National Library is offering some soulful sounds over the next couple days with the three-day Piyyut Festival, which began Wednesday and continues through Friday.

The festival, which is held every year between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, features an all-nighter on Thursday, starting with an 8 p.m. performance by Eviatar Banai, and continuing with other musicians and poets.

While at the library, visitors can stop in at the new exhibit “In the Library’s Belly,” a whale installation by Hadassa Goldvicht. It is a fairly life-sized living space created by the artist in 2012 for her spouse and two daughters.

The whale alludes to the prophet Jonah’s three-day stay inside a fish, a story read in synagogues during late-afternoon services on Yom Kippur.

For more information, head to the National Library’s website.