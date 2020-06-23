Nevada Jewish man stabbed in head by man shouting anti-Semitic slurs

A US Jewish man leaving a Nevada bar was stabbed last Friday in the head by a man on the sidewalk outside, who had asked him for money and then shouted anti-Semitic insults.

The alleged stabber reportedly raised his arm in a Nazi salute multiple times and said “Heil Hitler, you piece of shit” before stabbing the man and walking away from the Tap Shack in Carson City, Carson Now reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital while “conscious and alert,” the report said.

Jeremy Jay Ortega was taken into custody shortly after the attack and a struggle with deputies, the Fox affiliate News 4 reported.

Ortega reportedly punched a deputy police officer in the face several times.

He was charged with attempted robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer and obstruction.

Additional charges and enhancements are being considered as well, pending the results of the investigation.